Collaborative efforts between the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Leadville Police Department and local organizations are aiming to improve local law enforcements’ response to mental health crises.
For the past six months, Solvista Health has been collaborating with the LPD and LCSO to implement a co-responders program wherein trained clinicians and behavioral health experts will accompany law enforcement officers on calls where co-responders might be able to de-escalate a situation and provide the subject of the call with support they need, Debbie Thomas, director of crisis services at Solvista Health, said in an email.
The nature of the calls co-responders join are varied and cover a wide spectrum.
“We are very flexible in considering what types of cases are appropriate for the co-responder program,” Thomas said.
Calls where a co-responder may be sent along with law enforcement include behavioral crises and suicide risks, calls to law enforcement about unusual behavior, traffic stops where an individual appears to be struggling emotionally, and more.
“The key to the effectiveness of this collaboration is flexibility and responsiveness. That is what we strive to provide,” she said.
In the six months that the program has been active, co-responders have intervened in several active suicide situations, an overdose, a long-running family dispute, and more, Thomas said.
In one case, a co-responder was able to talk to a suicidal person through an open bedroom window and convince him to go to the emergency room. In another, a co-responder was able to quickly respond to an overdose and get law enforcement to transport the individual to the hospital, she said.
In situations where an officer and a co-responder respond to a call together, once the officer has determined it is safe for the co-responders, the co-responders will clear the officer of the scene, allowing for the co-responder to work directly with the person in need and freeing the officer to continue with other duties, Saige Bertolas, chief of the Leadville Police Department, said.
Two full-time co-responders, Dan Balchen and Lisa Sandoval, are shared between the LPD and LCSO.
In addition to being on-scene for an initial response, co-responders will continue to work with people by providing support and connecting them to resources. Additionally, co-responders can receive calls from people they have worked with in the past in an attempt to divert calls that may not be best served by an officer responding as that often creates an uncomfortable situation for people in crisis, Bertolas said.
“It needs to be comfortable, people need to feel comfortable in asking for help and knowing when they need help,” she said.
Co-responders are able to be utilized independent of law enforcement, and Lake County School District has done so, she said.
The co-responders program, initiated in late summer of 2019, marks the first of several community-based alternative intervention efforts undertaken by the LPD and LCSO, along with the Sexual Assault Response Team and Domestic Violence Response Team that were initiated in Oct. of 2019 and a push to train officers, deputies, and other staff in new techniques to respond to calls where support is needed.
Recognition is increasing at the state and national levels that law enforcement has not been handling mental health crises properly, Bertolas said.
“Police officers, we, historically, were not mental health. But, as things have evolved, we are clergy, we’re mental health, we’re everybody,” Reyes said.
In addition to the co-responders program, grant funding acquired by the LCSO has enabled officers and deputies of the LPD and LCSO to undergo Crisis Intervention Team training, a 40-hour training that teaches officers skills to recognize, better adapt to, and de-escalate situations where an individual is behaving erratically or experiencing a mental health crisis, Sheriff Amy Reyes said.
All but one LCSO deputy and both of the co-responders have undergone the Crisis Intervention Team training. Reyes’ goal is to have all deputies and LCSO public-facing staff, including dispatch, trained in Crisis Intervention Team techniques, she said.
Three LPD officers attended the Crisis Intervention Team training, and the rest of the LPD officers, and Bertolas herself, are slated to attend the next round of training, Bertolas said.
The Crisis Intervention Team training has provided officers with skills and resources that they use every day, even in calls that don’t relate to mental health crises, she said.
The sharing of resources and combined efforts of the LPD and LCSO that have characterized the co-responders program marks a new era, she said.
Historically, the LPD and LCSO have had disputes over jurisdiction and policies, but recent emphasis on collaboration comes from a recognition of common goals and shared needs, Reyes said.
The co-responder program is still in its infancy and LPD is still learning how to utilize the co-responders across a variety of scenarios and situations. The department is actively working towards improving their training around mental health crises through collaboration with Advocates of Lake County and Solvista Health, Bertolas said.
“We can do it better and we want to do it better,” she said.
