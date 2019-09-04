There will be no contests in the Leadville city election this November.
The following petitions were received by the city clerk’s office: mayor, Greg Labbe; Ward 1; Tracey Lauritzen; Ward 2, Beverly Lauchner; and Ward 3, Dana Greene.
Wards 2 and 3 each had no candidates for two-year terms. When this happens, the council solicits and appoints people for these offices.
Council is expected to take action to cancel the election due to the fact that there are no contests.
Jane Gowing, Ward 1, is the only council person whose term does not expire. Council members Jason Hagen, Kevin Linebarger and Shoshanah Beck will apparently retire from council at the end of this term.
