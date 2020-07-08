Lake County School District, in response to guidance from the state, has assembled a task force to develop and implement plans and contingencies for what returning to school this fall may look like for students in Lake County.
In the midst of uncertainty and ever-changing public health measures, Lake County School District (LCSD) has developed a tiered strategy for engaging with students during the 2020-21 academic year.
The plan, which is still in development and will continue to be refined throughout the summer, allows for different levels of engagement ranging from complete distance learning to in-person face-to-face education.
At the least restrictive end of the four-tiered spectrum, classified as phase four, students and teachers will be allowed in LCSD classrooms to resume in-person education in ways similar to the traditional classroom setting pre-coronavirus.
In the intermediate phases, phases two and three, LCSD plans to incorporate a blend of in-person and distance learning, with variations for group sizes based on how prolific the virus is come school time.
In phase one, the most restrictive phase of the plan as it exists, students will return exclusively to at-home and online learning.
The district is not yet sure how it will determine what phase to implement. Regardless, LCSD will continue to adhere to state-level advice and health orders while evaluating how to move forward, said Bethany Massey, the district’s incoming superintendent.
Though the task force will continue to sort out details as the academic year draws nearer, it has already moved to address some of the issues that came up during the district’s first and unexpected round of distance learning last spring.
One hurdle the district encountered in the emergency transition was a lack of consistent and equitable access to technology for LCSD students.
In an effort to address this, LCSD has purchased tablets for kindergarten and first grade students and computers for every student in 2nd-through-12th grades to take home and use in the event that distance learning needs to be re-implemented.
The task force, originally meant to meet only for the month of June, may remain in place as a representative body to evaluate LCSD’s plans for the academic year, Massey said
Though it may take a different form than the task force, LCSD said it will continue utilize a group of staff and volunteers to help design and implement plans for the academic year based on community feedback and state-level guidance.
As the district makes decisions and puts plans into action, it will communicate the plans to the community through email and its website, LSCD said in a statement about its development of plans.
