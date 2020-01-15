August
Colorado Mountain College again wins the title of Top Adventure College in a poll by Elevation Outdoors magazine.
•••••
Jesse Pattridge is named all-around miner for 2019 at Boom Days.
•••••
Marvin Sandoval and his miniature burro Buttercup win the long-course burro race at Boom Days.
•••••
Howard Grotts of Durango wins his third Leadville 100-mile MTB race in a row,
•••••
Marvin Sandoval wins the Triple Crown of burro racing by being the first man to finish in Fairplay, Leadville and Buena Vista.
•••••
Cheryl Talbot is named principal at Lake County Intermediate School after serving as interim principal.
•••••
St. Vincent Hospital drops mammography from its services.
•••••
Local Ned Warner is preparing to release his first full-length solo album, “Traveling Companions.”
•••••
Wesley Sandoval is the top Leadville finisher in the Trail 100-mile MTB race.
•••••
Westwoods Subdivision makes it through the county’s permitting process.
•••••
Ryan Smith and Magdalena Boulet win the 100-mile Race Across the Sky.
•••••
The Lake County Assessor’s Office receives 354 valuation protests.
•••••
Construction begins on the new St. Vincent Hospital.
•••••
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is gathering funds to rehabilitate the Matchless Mine hoist house.
•••••
Former West Park Elementary School teacher Taylor Trelka is chosen to lead the school district to a four-day week.
•••••
Marge Hickman and Steve Siguaw publish a book on the history of the Trail 100 race.
•••••
September
Citizens state their views on the state red-flag law which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and will allow a family member, roommate or law enforcement officer to petition a judge to remove another person’s firearms if that person is deemed a risk to others.
•••••
The Lake County commissioners are at odds with the sheriff over access to email accounts.
•••••
Greg Policky, aquatic biologist, receives the Lake County Open Space Initiative’s Doc Smith award.
•••••
County Coroner Shannon Kent is indicted by a Grand Jury by using his wife as a deputy coroner without authorization.
•••••
Bob Hartzell and Christine Whittington are vying to be Colorado Mountain College trustee representing the Timberline Campus.
•••••
The “We Love Leadville” Community Dinner is celebrated at Ice Palace park.
•••••
Lake County student Conner Lenhart takes first place at the West Grand Invitational boys’ cross-country race.
•••••
Dylan Gregg is sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections related to his assault on Leadville Police Officer Eric Thorne who ended up shooting Gregg three times.
•••••
Lorry Parker is named the new human resources director for Lake County.
•••••
Voters in the Colorado Mountain College District will vote in November on the Salida School District becoming part of the college.
October
The southern fire station of Leadville-Lake County Fire Rescue, currently under construction, is over budget and has been red-tagged by Lake County Building and Land Use.
•••••
Plans are underway to create a Community Food Hub including a remodel of the kitchen at St. George Episcopal Church.
Continued next week
