To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.

Thursday, Jan. 16

10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.

11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.

5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.

7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.

7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.

Friday, Jan. 17

11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.

6 p.m. — “King Solomon’s Mines” a 1950 film starring Stewart Granger and Deborah Kerr, at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s Moolick Library, 120 W. Seventh St.

7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.

For more events click on the article title. Click on the article title for more events.