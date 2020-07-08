To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 9
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting. Call 719-486-272 for meeting details.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Public welcome.
Friday, July 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, July 11
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, July 12
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, July 13
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers group mountain bike ride starting at Dutch Henry Hill. All ages and abilities; bring a mask.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, July 14
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce Street. Call 719-486-6800 for meeting details.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers adult group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
Wednesday, July 15
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
9 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Bring a box or bag to bring food home; organizers request that lineup begin at 9 a.m. and participants bring a vehicle if possible. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Errands and Safeway shopping for seniors. Call Senior Center for ride 719-486-1774.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, July 16
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Masks required; food concession available at 6 p.m. Public welcome.
