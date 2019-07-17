Properly bearproofing your home may mean taking several of the recommended steps below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
• Close and lock all bear-accessible windows and doors when you leave the house, and at night before you go to bed.
• Install sturdy grates or bars on windows if you must leave them open.
• Keep car doors and windows closed and locked if you park outside. Make sure there’s nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including candy, gum, air fresheners, trash, lotions and lip balms.
• Close and lock garage doors and windows at night and when you’re not home; garage doors should be down if you are home but not outside.
• Install extra-sturdy doors if you have a freezer, refrigerator, pet food, birdseed, or other attractants stored in your garage.
• Remove any tree limbs that might provide access to upper-level decks and windows.
• Replace exterior lever-style door handles with good quality round door knobs that bears can’t pull or push open.
• Don’t leave trash out overnight unless it’s in a bear-proof enclosure or container. Be sure to research all local ordinances and regulations when vacationing.
• Don’t store food of any kind in an unlocked garage, flimsy shed or on or under your deck.
• Don’t leave anything with an odor outside, near open windows or in your vehicle, even if you’re home. That includes scented candles, air fresheners, lip balms and lotions.
• Only feed birds when bears are hibernating. Birds have plenty of natural foods this time of year.
• If a bear comes close to your home, scare it away. Loud noises like a firm yell, clapping your hands, banging on pots and pans or blowing an air horn sends most bears running.
• Utilize electric fencing, unwelcome mats and scent deterrents like ammonia to teach bears that your property is not bear-friendly.
• If a bear enters your home, open doors and windows and ensure it can leave the same way it got in. Don’t approach the bear or block escape routes.
• Never approach a bear. If a bear won’t leave your area, call your local CPW office. If a bear presents an immediate threat to human safety, call 911.
