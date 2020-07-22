The historic Tabor Opera House is reopening for tours starting Friday, July 17. Tours will be available by reservation only at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. These tours provide a way to learn some of the history that recently earned Leadville the honor of being named one of USA Today’s 10 best historic small towns.
As the Tabor’s first full rehabilitation since 1902 has just begun, guides will discuss both the current work and future vision for this elegant building, deemed a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Tabor Second Story Museum, which is part of the tour, has been refreshed and includes information from the 55-year period when the building was known as the Elks Opera House. Also on display are a collection of large murals from the mining era that have not been seen in recent years.
Going backstage, tour guests can see the boxing ring ropes used by Jack Dempsey, the original dressing rooms still used for performances today and the 1902 marble-backed light board that still controls the stage lighting. Guests can marvel at stage sets dating to 1888, thought to be one of the largest intact collections from three eras in theatre history in the nation. Guests can stand on the storied Tabor stage, test out the acoustics, and peer at the trap door cut for magician Harry Houdini.
The Tabor Opera House was voted “Best of Leadville” in three categories this year: “Best Music Venue,” “Best Landmark” and “Best Preservation Project.” Tours will help visitors learn the story of this historical building at the top of the Rockies.
Visitors must reserve and pay for tours in advance at TaborOperaHouse.net, with a maximum of 10 people per tour. For everyone’s safety, all guests must wear face coverings and practice social distancing while inside the Tabor. The tour cost is $12 for adults 18-60, $10 for students, children over 11, seniors and veterans. Tours will run until September 6.
