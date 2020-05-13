After Governor Jared Polis issued the Safer-At-Home Executive Order on April 23, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued an accompanying Safer-At-Home Public Health Order on April 26. Both state-level orders dictate how county-level public health orders must provide local-level protections and monitoring for COVID-19.
Lake County is now two weeks into its current Safer-At-Home Public Health Order, which was issued by Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) on April 23. Lake County’s order mirrors the parameters of Polis’ and CDPHE’s orders.
Between April 27 (the effective date for Lake County’s safer-at-home order) and May 8, LCPHA has:
— Received 40 applications from local businesses to re-open under the safer-at-home order.
— Approved re-opening of 36 businesses under the safer-at-home social distancing protocols. Four are pending additional modifications to proposed practices.
— Accepted safer-at-home protocol applications from restaurants, bars and short-term lodging in anticipation of review and approval prior to the June 1 opening date.
— Performed 308 additional COVID-19 tests (for a total of 588 total tests as of May 12).
— Confirmed an additional six positive COVID-19 cases (for a total of 23 positive cases as of May 12).
— Added the ability to provide free COVID-19 testing options to the entire Lake County community. Contact St. Vincent Hospital at 719-486-1264 or Rocky Mountain Family Practice at 719-486-0500 for details on testing options.
— Established weekly virtual town hall sessions to share updates with the community.
— Established the COVID-19 Recovery Team, charged with creating the local economic and social services recovery plan.
Businesses are asked to submit social distancing protocols to https://bit.ly/LakeBizSDApp to begin the re-opening process.
LCPHA is working within the criteria required by the State of Colorado to determine its local-level COVID-19 safer-at-home restrictions. In order to request a variance from the state order and receive approval to loosen practices before the state-mandated date of May 31, Lake County would be required to meet state criteria using local data. Lake County is not seeking a variance at this time as it does not meet the required criteria to be granted one.
Additionally, LCPHA is adopting the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials’ “Colorado Roadmap — The New Normal” indicators in order to inform Lake County’s progression from current level of precaution and restriction to the future phases of COVID-19 response. Lake County’s ability to meet and maintain these criteria will inform how local public health and municipal leaders set local policy in coming weeks and months.
On Wednesday, LCPHA hosted two informational town halls on COVID-19 response for business owners and community members.
