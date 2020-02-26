John J. Reilly Jr., MD, the dean of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, announced that Lisa Zwerdlinger, MD, has been promoted to the rank of Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine, School of Medicine, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Clinical Professor is the highest level of distinction for offsite faculty in the UC Health organization.
“I was surprised,” says Zwerdlinger. “It was nice of them to recognize me and I’m very appreciative.”
Zwerdlinger is currently Chief Medical Officer at St. Vincent Hospital and owner of Rocky Mountain Family Practice.
Zwerdlinger has been a contributor to the academic programs of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Rocky Vista University since she began her family-medicine practice in Leadville in the 1990s. In her volunteer professorial role she teaches roughly 15 medical students per year.
According to Zwerdlinger, teaching and learning go hand in hand for her, and being a professor keeps her current as a lifelong learner. In addition, the optimism that the students bring for their future profession serves as inspiration to Zwerdlinger.
As a longstanding primary care physician in Leadville, Zwerdlinger said she has a deep appreciation for the place and the people of rural Lake County. “There’s a scarcity of healthcare providers who are excited and qualified to work in rural areas,” she said. “So I want to be a part of that solution to give them the education that they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.