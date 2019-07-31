T. J. Reynolds on Friday, July 26, plead guilty to second degree assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence. Reynolds’ plea came over a year after he was arrested alongside his older brother, Cody Reynolds, for his involvement in a shooting incident off Colo. 91 with Darrell Everding.
On May 1, 2018, Everding shot Cody Reynolds after the brothers drove onto Everding’s property and allegedly threatened him. According to Everding, Cody Reynolds pointed a handgun at him and said “this is a threat.” Two shell casings matching Cody Reynolds’ handgun were later found at the scene.
Cody Reynolds was flown to University of Colorado Hospital for medical treatment. T. J. Reynolds was taken to the Lake County Jail.
The brothers have cycled in and out of Lake County District Court throughout the last year. It is unclear whether Cody Reynolds will go to trial at this time.
T. J. Reynolds will appear in Lake County District Court for sentencing on November 7 at 3 p.m.
