The Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) has conditionally agreed to partner with Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to build and maintain an emergency operations telecommunication hub on East 10th St. The state’s approval is contingent upon the Bureau of Reclamation’s permission to add one microwave dish antenna to the Digital Trunked Radio (DTR) tower on Hagerman Pass.
The hub will likely include a 70-foot DTR tower, a small equipment building and a generator and propane tank. The 10th St. site, which is owned by the City of Leadville, provides line of sight profile with the Hagerman Pass tower.
The proposed tower is expected to improve DTR radio coverage, the radio system mandated by the state, in Lake County from about 45% to 80%.
Though the state’s financial contribution to the project is unknown at this time, LCSO could receive up to $1.5 million from OIT.
(1) comment
When are they going to put a cell tower on the west side of the valley
