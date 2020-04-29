The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and their prime contractor, United Companies, plan to begin working on U.S. 24 in early May. The project includes two miles of resurfacing in downtown Leadville, from Mountain View Drive to Elm Street, as well as improvements to most intersections.
The project includes a new traffic signal at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue (U.S. 24) as well as upgraded push buttons and indicators for pedestrians. The demolition and reconstruction of curbs, gutters and ADA ramps with sidewalk tie-ins will complete the improvements. Approximately 90 new curb ramps will allow for better accessibility for persons with disabilities, which has been a statewide initiative for CDOT since 2018.
A separate project on U.S. 24 at the Mountain View Drive intersection, which began last year, will coincide with the upcoming resurfacing project through the month of May. According to CDOT, both project teams are communicating to minimize impacts to the traveling public.
CDOT is also in communication with Xcel Energy, another entity conducting work in the area. Xcel is prioritizing the work on U.S. 24, to be completed prior to CDOT paving.
The project team and the City of Leadville are working together to keep the community informed and provide the best ease of access to downtown businesses, CDOT said. Part of that mitigation includes alternating intersections that will remain open to allow for pedestrian flow. The city is currently working on alternative plans for parking, which will be publicized at a later date. Additionally, the team is taking protective measures as it relates to historic preservation.
Work on the project will start at the beginning of May and go through October. Normal working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. In special cases, these hours may be extended.
Demolition and reconstruction of curbs, gutters and ramps will take place from May through August.Replacement of the traffic signal will take place from June through July. Milling and paving will take place starting in September and continue through the end of the project.
No weekend work is anticipated. The project will include sidewalk detours and closures, shoulder closures and possible one-lane closures during paving operations.
The public is encouraged to sign up for notifications to stay informed. Subscribe to updates by contacting the project hotline phone number at (970) 946-4132 or email us at LeadvilleUS24@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on the project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-24-leadville-overlay-ada-ramps.
