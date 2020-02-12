The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On Jan. 1, officers responded to W. Third St. for an intoxicated party entering a house.
— On Jan. 2, officers responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident at Elm and U.S. 24. Damage was limited to vehicles and no citations were issued.
— On Jan. 2, officers responded to Department of Human Services on a report of sexual assault.
— On Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to a suicidal subject with a gun on West Second St.
— On Jan. 3, an officer took a report of a vehicle hit-and-run in the 400 block of Harrison Ave. Minimal damage was sustained.
— On Jan. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Stop-n-Save. The driver, a juvenile of Leadville, was issued a summons for disregarding a traffic control device.
— On Jan. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Poplar St. The driver Max Callahan, 23, of California, was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device.
— On Jan. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Mountain View Dr. and Ridgeview. The driver Daniel Lopez, 27, of Denver, was issued a citation for disregarding a traffic control device.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.