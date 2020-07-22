Lake County School District announced plans to resume in-person education for the 2020-2021 school year last week.
At its July 14 meeting, the Lake County School District (LCSD) Board of Education, following guidance from the Colorado Department of Education and local public health officials, made the decision to plan for in-person learning while creating backup plans in the event that face-to-face learning cannot resume safely.
At the time of their discussion, local public health experts supported face-to-face interactions for students so long as health and safety precautions, like social distancing and face coverings, are in place, while acknowledging that the circumstances will likely change, Bethany Massey, LCSD superintendent, said. Massey took over as superintendent this summer.
The district has developed a tiered reintroduction strategy that will be based on guiding principles established by LCSD. The principles, based on applicable public health orders and guidance, are still being developed.
The tiers of the plan range from traditional schooling as it took place pre-COVID to exclusively online education similar to what was implemented in the spring.
In between those two ends of the spectrum lie intermediate plans that involve face-to-face instruction, hybrid models and a re-entry plan.
Toward the less restrictive end of the spectrum, which will be enacted based on minimal local spread of the virus, students will attend school each regularly scheduled day with health and social distancing protocols in place and limited extracurricular activities. Under the more restrictive plan, students will attend school every other day and engage in online learning on the days they are not present in-person.
As it stands, LCSD will begin in-person learning at each of its schools August 17 with a three week re-entry plan.
For kindergarten through sixth grade students, all children will attend school every day, with only 50% of them inside a school building at a time. Groups of students will alternate every other day between in-class and outdoor instruction to allow for the reduced number of students inside a building.
Seventh through twelfth graders will attend class every day alternating between in-person and online education, with 50% of the students present in person on any regularly scheduled school day.
As the circumstances change and the school year approaches, LCSD will use thresholds determined by data points, including the number of COVID-19 infections in Lake County, to evaluate if moving forward with in-person education is a safe and sensible option, Massey said.
The district is currently in the process of developing these thresholds with local public health officials. Once they are established, the LCSD will use them to determine to what extent in-person education can take place.
Though the thresholds are not yet defined, Massey said they will need to be clear and deliberate in order for the district to apply them and decide what phase of instruction is safe to act upon.
LCSD plans to finalize and release a comprehensive plan detailing thresholds, logistics, and implementation at the end of July, Massey said.
