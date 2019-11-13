If all goes as planned, Lake County School District will open a new elementary school for the 2021-2022 school year. The school, which will be built adjacent to the current site of the West Park Elementary School building, will serve preschool through second grade students.
The state committed to providing $20.8 million toward the district’s capital costs through the Colorado Department of Education’s “Building Excellent Schools Today” grant program, contingent upon Lake County voters approving a bond issue providing $13.9 million in matching funds.
Sixty-three percent of Lake County residents who voted last week supported ballot issue 4A, a 20-year property tax increase that will fund the school district’s $13.9 million bond.
“I just can’t underscore how grateful we are that the community decided to support our schools in this way,” Superintendent Wendy Wyman told the Herald.
The success on election day culminated over a year’s planning by the school district, which included creating an updated facilities master plan, community input sessions, a BEST grant application and a ballot issue campaign.
“Whether you personally toured our schools, watched a tour online, wrote a letter to the newspaper or talked to your friends and neighbors, thank you for investing time in learning about our facilities and supporting our plan for a new school,” School Board President Amy Frykholm said.
Design and construction planning has already begun.
Colleen Kaneda, of Dynamic Program Management, is guiding the project as LCSD’s owner’s representative. Kaneda served in the same role for the Lake County High School construction project in 2014 and is currently auditing Lake County Government’s new fire-station project.
Hord Coplan Macht, of Denver, will provide architectural services, and the district has extended an offer to FCI Constructors for general contracting. The Grand Junction-based contractor has completed various school projects in Summit County.
These professionals will work with LCSD’s design advisory group throughout the project, a team of staff and community members who will provide local input. The architects will also lead focus groups with staff from West Park and Center Early Childhood Programs to hear educator’s thoughts on spacial efficiencies, technology needs and more.
Community members have already voiced interest in building flexible spaces, an indoor play area and sensory-rich classrooms that provide tactile, auditory and visual input for students.
“We want vibrant and safe learning spaces,” Wyman echoed.
With future growth in mind, LCSD is also focused on designing a facility that can grow with expected increases in population in the coming decades. The school’s cafeteria and gym are set to be built large for the same reason.
Site work will likely begin this spring or summer, and construction will follow. Efforts will be made to minimize noise and other impacts to student learning, Wyman said, as some of the construction work will take place during school days.
The district also hopes to use the project as a learning opportunity for students, including site tours for kindergartners to professional development opportunities for high-school students interested in building.
The district plans to demolish the current West Park facility before the new school opens, likely in summer 2021. And though LCSD is committed to honoring the history of the building where so many locals learned to read and write, it is not yet sure how.
If the elementary school project comes in under budget, LCSD will be able to use the excess funds for other capital assets.
“Over time, we’ve worked hard to gain the community’s trust and communicate the great work that is happening in our schools,” Wyman said. “I think this is a testament to that.”
