Are you confused about the various construction projects happening in Leadville this summer? Do you need help planning your route to the grocery store or gas station?
The City of Leadville launched a webpage dedicated to local infrastructure project updates last week, in order to help citizens navigate a construction-heavy summer.
The webpage includes updates on the following projects: Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) U.S. 24 overlay and ADA ramps; Xcel Energy’s natural gas work; and CDOT, the City of Leadville and High Country Developer’s intersection project at U.S. 24 and Mountain View Drive. The webpage is found at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/leadville/construction-projects-leadville.
Additionally, the city is hosting weekly “construction season” debriefs on Zoom. The meetings will include upcoming construction schedules, travel and parking impacts, marketing ideas to mitigate impacts to local businesses and a Q&A with the public. The meetings will take place on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and are open to the public. The Zoom call-in number is 1-646-558-8656; the meeting ID is 893-2215-2964.
“I hope to field questions or concerns that I can forward on to contractors and start to build community expectations of weekly impacts,” Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas said of the weekly meetings. “I also want to see and hear from businesses and the community on ideas to reduce the impact to downtown businesses.”
