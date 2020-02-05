The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• On Oct. 12, officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street on a disturbance. Diondra Hill, 25, of Leadville,was issued a citation for assault in the third degree. Shanae Sanchez, 29, of Leadville, was arrested for first-degree burglary, assault in the third degree, and criminal mischief. Patricia Chacon, 36, of Leadville, was arrested for two counts of assault in the third degree and domestic violence. David Rivera, 34, of Leadville was arrested for assault in the third degree and domestic violence.
• On Oct. 15, George Coon, 40, of Leadville, was arrested for failure to comply.
• Police responded to Lake County Intermediate School on Oct. 15 to investigate sexual misconduct.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mountain View Drive and Poplar St. on Oct. 15. Derek Fusmer, 30, of Snowmass Village, was cited for speeding, 45/35, and failure to obtain a valid Colorado registration after 90 days of becoming a resident.
• On Oct. 16, Joseph Garcia, 61, of Colorado Springs, was cited for failing to obey a traffic-control device.
• Richard Lamberti, 29, of Leadville was cited for operating an unregistered motor vehicle on Oct.16.
• Following a traffic stop in Stringtown on Oct. 18, Donald Pellen, 55, of Colorado Springs was cited for passing on the left when prohibited.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
