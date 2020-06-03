The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) is pleased to announce five new members elected to the National Mining Hall of Fame. Selected by the National Mining Hall of Fame Board of Governors from a pool of outstanding nominations, this year’s inductees were chosen for work in biohydrometallurgy, economic geology, mine development, social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, and for creating shareholder value.
The 2020 Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award will be presented as well. This award recognizes an individual or organization for significant and sustained commitment to educating the public about the relationship of mining to our everyday lives through educational materials, innovative programming and outreach.
The 33rd Annual National Mining Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held October 24, in Denver at the Marriott Denver South at Park Meadows.
The 2020 National Mining Hall of Fame inductees are as follows.
Alberto Benavides
As an exploration geologist, president and CEO of Cerro de Pasco, and founder and chairman of Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Benavides was involved with the discovery, evaluation and development of numerous deposits and mines. Benavides secured a joint venture between Buenaventura and Newmont to develop Peru’s Yanacocha Mine which became one of the largest gold producers in the world. The mine also aimed to be a global model for social responsibility now replicated by United States owned mining companies around the world.
Dr. Roshan B. Bhappu
Globally recognized as an authority in extractive metallurgy, Dr. Bhappu was a pioneer in biohydrometallurgy and researcher of biological oxidation of sulfide minerals. He received several patents in bacterial leaching of sulfide ores and the recovery of metal values through in-situ extraction. Dr. Bhappu served as an expert advisor to international agencies such as the World Bank and the United Nations.
Hugh W. Evans
During his 36 year career, Evans turned grassroots exploration programs into major mining operations, built company towns that continue to thrive and rose to top executive positions. Of particular significance, he led the development of Blackwater Mine, one of the largest coal reserves in the world, and helped launch the town of Blackwater, Australia into the worldwide coal market. Evans also helped develop Wyoming’s Black Thunder Mine, which was the largest single coal operation in the US for many years.
Raymond W. Threlkeld
A geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction, acquisition and senior executive management, Threlkeld’s technical expertise led to successful gold mines in Australia, Argentina, Chili, Peru, Tanzania and the United States. His team developed Peru’s Pierina deposit in record time, produced over 8 million ounces of gold in a 20 year period, and launched Barrick Gold to the top of the South American mining industry. He was involved in the acquisition of more than $1 billion in assets, managed an estimated $1.4 billion in construction spending and created billions in shareholder value.
Dr. Spencer R. Titley
Considered a global authority on Phanerozoic porphyry copper deposits, metal provinces and metallogenesis, Dr. Titley’s research at the University of Arizona for the origin of porphyry copper deposit led him to investigate all scales of copper deposits, from entire deposits down to atoms. His work took him to more than 30 countries. Dr. Titley mapped the moon by telescope for United States Geological Survey and trained NASA Apollo astronauts in the geology they would need to explore the moon.
2020 Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award
The Minerals Education Coalition (MEC), a committee of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) Foundation, is an outreach program for K-12 students, teachers and the general public. The organization develops and delivers K-12 education materials, activities, and public awareness outreach about mining and minerals. MEC’s “Move Mining” competitions seek to educate the public about the relationship of mining to daily life and to change misconceptions about the mining industry.
Move Mining’s participants are charged with using technology and creativity to develop a three-minute video presenting a concept to positively “move” the public’s negative perception of mining. Submissions have addressed how mining is necessary for our economy, energy, environment, national security, infrastructure, innovations, technology and safety. Competing teams submit their video along with a one-page abstract.
A consortium selects four finalists and one finalist is chosen by “People’s Choice.” These five finalists present before a live panel of judges, “Shark Tank” style, at the SME Annual Conference & Expo. The contest winner is picked before a live audience and receives a cash prize of $5,000. Cash prizes are also awarded for second and third place.
“Move Mining Next Gen,” for K-12 students, challenges teams to create videos that educate audiences on how mining is important to daily life. Students use the knowledge gained from individual research in classroom education teams to create three-minute videos. Some work with families and friends at home. The videos are presented online and voted on by a panel of expert volunteers for several categories, as well as by the public for the People’s Choice Award. The “best overall video” receives a cash prize of $1,000. Grade level-specific prizes are awarded as well.
These competitions encourage thought about mining and reach an extended international audience through social media. MEC also uses Facebook Live to stream the competitions and leverages SME’s social media channels to continue outreach after the contest has ended.
David Brown, president of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, stated, “We are pleased to honor those selected for induction. Their contributions to the mining industry are immense. This year’s honorees have each established prominence in the discovery and mining of metals and industrial minerals around the globe and beyond. We are also delighted to honor the Minerals Education Coalition with the Prazen Award recognizing their outstanding efforts in providing education materials to our schools and promoting public understanding of the critical importance that mining of raw materials has in everyone’s lives and wellbeing. Please join us on October 24 to honor these individuals that have advanced the industry through passion and dedication to their work.”
For event details, tickets or sponsorship opportunities visit www.MiningHallOfFame.org or reach out to Amber Johnson, Events Manager, at Amber@MiningHallofFame.org or (719) 486-1229.
