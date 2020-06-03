The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) announces the hiring of Amber Johnson as events manager. Johnson began working in this capacity in late March, but the announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson will be responsible for planning and managing the NMHFM’s events, including the National Mining Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Spirits in the Shaft: A Wine, Beer, and Whisky Tasting. Johnson comes to the NMHFM with a background in sales and marketing, administration, fundraising and event planning.
Amber is replacing Francine Webber, who has been at the NMHFM since 2015. Francine is leaving to pursue another career opportunity. The two are working together during a period of transition.
NMHFM Executive Director Stephen Whittington commented, “We are very sad to have Francine leave us, but look forward to working with Amber to make our special events more popular than ever.”
