This past weekend saw hundreds line the streets to watch, compete in, and volunteer for Leadville’s 72nd annual skijoring races.
Friday, the Leadville street department started trucking in snow to pack Harrison Avenue and create, with the help of Colorado Mountain College ski area operations students, the track and jumps that racers, riders, and horses tested their skill on throughout the weekend.
Saturday, the races began an hour ahead of schedule in an effort to beat the warming temperatures, which create wet, unstable conditions that are more hazardous for horses and riders, Duffy Counsell, Leadville Ski Joring event organizer, said.
Four years a coordinator, Counsell was incredibly pleased with the results of this years coordinating effort, he said.
“It’s really neat to see the community come together,” he said.
Chip Knee, a volunteer helping at the races for his fourth year, was happy with the volunteer turnout and his perceived increase in volunteers this year. Knee speculated that outreach efforts undertaken by the organizers of the event helped to bolster those numbers.
Counsell, happy to avoid the dead-time before races began, known colloquially as “ski boring”, emphasized his satisfaction with starting the races early Saturday and the punctuality of the event’s start times both days.
This year, over 70 teams registered to compete in the races’ open, sport, and junior divisions, Counsell said.
Carissa Dahl of Durango rode for her ninth year this weekend, crediting her husband for sparking her interest in the sport.
When asked about the challenges of racing in snowy conditions, Dahl mentioned the sure-footedness of horses and the training she’s put in to help ensure success.
Dahl trains with her horse Outrageous, Rage for short, by taking rides in sand washes, a surface that simulates the soft conditions of the snowy track horses run on during the races, Dahl said.
The most unsure time of the race is getting the horse onto the snowpack and beginning the run without the horse becoming over-anxious, she said.
This year, she fitted Rage with a compression mask, a tight-fitting garment worn over the horse’s face to help them focus and quell anxiety, Dahl said.
Dahl also emphasized the relationship she’s built with Rage – one of trust and obedience that allows her to maintain control when racing.
“When you’ve got 1,100 pounds under you, you’ve got to be the boss,” Dahl said while sitting atop Rage between runs.
Having a skier behind your horse, as a rider, is a negligible difference, and it doesn’t change the riding style, Dahl said.
After his first run Saturday, Josh Morrison, who recently re-located to the U.S. from New Zealand, prepared at the start of the track for his second run.
Morrison moved to the U.S. in November for ranch work and to be a ski bum, he said. One day while sitting in a fast-food restaurant browsing Facebook, Morrison learned about Ridgway’s skijoring competition and thought the synthesis of skiing and horses was a perfect blend.
Since discovering skijoring, Morrison has been on a circuit, competing in events in Meeker, Ridgway, Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Saratoga (Wyoming), West Yellowstone and now Leadville, he said.
Despite not being one of the top competitors, the atmosphere of the events and the people who compete and participate drive Morrison to keep seeking out skijoring events, he said.
“I win best crash most weekends,” Morrison said.
Apart from some crashed skiers, the event proceeded largely without incident and as planned, Counsell said.
One horse and rider went to the ground Saturday midway through the course at the intersection of Harrison and East Sixth Street.
Also on Saturday, a horse and rider ran beyond the end of the course and the horse lost traction in a parking lot. The horse and rider collided with a parked car. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was damaged. The organizers are in contact with the owner to coordinate insurance coverage for the damages.
On both event days, military aircraft flew low over the event, startling horses and some participants alike.
“Apparently the military are fans of skijoring,” Counsell said.
Bill Wells and Rob Connaty won the overall rider and skier award for the Sport Division. Savannah McCarthy and Greg Dahl were the top rider and skier for the Open Division.
Overall, the weekend’s events went well and, as an organizer, Counsell was happy with the results, he said.
