The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
• Gavin Lindahl, 28, of Leadville: prohibited use of a weapon (M2).
• Jason Cerise, 36, of Leadville: two counts of menacing (F5), assault in the third degree (M1), child abuse (M2), reckless endangerment (M3), harassment (M3).
• Reynolds Quentin Johnson III, 34: fugitive (F).
• Lecreshia Beck, 37, of Thornton: possession of a controlled substance (DF4), possession of drug paraphernalia (DPO).
• Terence Hays, 68, New York: fugitive (F).
• Christopher Kirkwood, 38, Leadville: stalking (F5), assault in the third degree (M1), two counts of harassment (M3).
• Thomas Alexander Larson, 45: second-degree burglary (F3), theft (M3).
• Nicholas Mascarenas, 37, of Leadville: vehicular eluding (F5), criminal attempt to commit false or forged order (DF4), driving after revocation prohibited - habitual traffic offender (M1), resisting arrest (M2), reckless endangerment (M3), speeding (TIA), failure to drive on the right side of the road (TIA), failure to obey a traffic control device (TIA).
• Blake Dudash, 35, of Leadville: stalking (F5), harassment (M3).
• Jasmina Mendoza, 24, of Leadville: three counts of menacing (F5), criminal mischief (M2), reckless endangerment (M3).
• Justin Lovato, 31: possession of a controlled substance (DF4).
• Andrew Trujillo, 25, of Leadville: contributing to the delinquency of a minor (F4), sexual assault (M1), violation of a protection order (M1), harboring a minor (M2).
• Terrence Wayne Miskey, 57, of Leadville: second-degree burglary (F3), first degree criminal trespass (F5), theft (M3).
• Jason Terrones, 64, of Arvada: menacing (M3).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
