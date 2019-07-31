Joel Cage resigned from the Leadville Police Department earlier this month following his July 4 arrest by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Cage was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into his ex-wife’s house and faces charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and domestic violence.
Previously, in February 2018, Cage resigned from LCSO about a month after he was arrested by LCSO for driving under the influence.
“I don’t regret giving him a second chance but I am incredibly disappointed by his actions,” Chief of Police Saige Bertolas told City Council earlier this month.
On July 24, Cage appeared in court with his father. After telling Eagle County Judge Rachel Fresquez that his son was not ready to be truthful about an alcohol addiction, Cage’s father revoked his bond.
“Joel’s desire and motivation to stop drinking is little to none,” Cage’s father said before his son, 26, was taken into custody.
Cage will return to court for appearance of counsel on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
