The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On May 1, officers conducted a traffic stop on W. 12th Street. Marshall Devargas, 50, of Leadville was issued a summons for DUI, DUI per se, reckless driving, resisting arrest, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
— On May 3, an officer made a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue. Ryan Serens, 26, of Leadville was cited or driving a vehicle without a valid license.
— On May 4, officers were contacted about a missing juvenile. The juvenile returned home later that morning.
— On May 4, officers were dispatched to Harrison Ave. on a possible domestic violence call. Ashley Reid, 31, of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and other charges.
— On May 5, officers met with a Leadville resident on East 2nd St. on a report of a possible burglary. The investigation is ongoing.
— On May 5, officers conducted a traffic stop on W. 12th St. Sara Chavez, 38, of Leadville was cited for driving under restraint.
— On May 6, officers were dispatched to W. Third St. to take a report of theft. There are no suspects at this time.
— On May 7, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Synique Cortez, 20, of Denver was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 7, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Shqaiq Birashk, 36, of Denver was cited for failure to observe/disregard a traffic control device.
— On May 7, officers responded to Poplar St. in response to a disturbance. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and harassment.
— On May 8, officers responded to a juvenile issue on E. Seventh St. The juvenile was found and later returned home.
— On May 8, officers received a call about an intoxicated party in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was taken home.
— On May 8, officers received a report of a cold harassment. The investigation is ongoing.
— On May 8, officers responded to Harrison Ave. in response to a party flipping drivers off. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.
— On May 9, officers observed a vehicle speeding on Poplar St. Matthew Hendrick, 30, of Denver was cited for speeding.
— On May 9, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Theresa Pasqualiccihio, 35, of Avon was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
— On May 9, officers observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Mountain View Dr. and Poplar St. Danner Close, 31, of Denver was cited for failure to observe a traffic control device.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.