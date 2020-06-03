Joseph Toro-Zaldivar, a resident of Leadville, was arrested May 20 following a confrontation with Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies.
Toro-Zaldivar was driving north on Harrison Avenue when LCSO Deputy Sam Reynolds recognized him and, according to an incident report written by Reynolds the day after the confrontation, turned around to pull Toro-Zaldivar over, claiming he knew the man did not have a valid driver’s license.
After Toro-Zaldivar was stopped, Reynolds walked to the driver’s side of the vehicle and, after confirming his identity, asked him to step out of the vehicle. Reynolds cited officer safety as the reason for asking Toro-Zaldivar to exit the vehicle in his incident report.
When Toro-Zaldivar asked why he was being told to get out of the truck, Reynolds ordered the man to exit the vehicle a second time.
After a second order, Reynolds opened the vehicle’s door to remove him from the driver’s seat. According to the report, Reynolds saw Toro-Zaldivar reach for an object inside the car.
After identifying the object in Toro-Zaldivar’s hand as a screwdriver, Reynolds removed him from the truck, bringing him to the ground with a straight arm bar takedown.
According to an incident report filed by LCSO Deputy Anthony Wyma, who responded to Reynolds’ call for back-up at the traffic stop, once Toro-Zaldivar was removed from the truck, the vehicle began rolling. Sergio Mata-Argueta, a passenger traveling with Toro-Zaldivar, got into the driver’s seat to apply the brakes.
From the driver’s seat, Mata-Argueta began filming the confrontation unfolding between Toro-Zaldivar and the two deputies. In a video shared with the Herald, Toro-Zaldivar is seen struggling against the deputies’ attempts to subdue him.
The struggle progressed as the two deputies tried to handcuff Toro-Zaldivar. The video shows Reynolds holding Toro-Zaldivar in a vascular-restraint choke hold and the man gripping Reynold’s arm and yelling “ayudame”, which translates to “help me” in English. Both deputies wrote in their reports that Toro-Zaldivar grabbed Reynolds by the throat after being placed in the choke hold, and that Wyma broke Toro-Zaldivar’s grip.
When the deputies were unable to restrain Toro-Zaldivar by hand, Wyma used pepper spray to try to subdue him. When it appeared to have no effect, Reynolds kneed Toro-Zaldivar in the stomach, according to the deputy’s report on the struggle.
After Toro-Zaldivar was brought to the ground, Wyma tased Toro-Zaldivar twice while the two deputies struggled to restrain him on the pavement. After the second application of Wyma’s taser broughtToro-Zaldivar under control, he was placed in handcuffs.
Toro-Zaldivar was arrested and charged with second degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
In 2019 Toro-Zaldivar was charged with four counts of assault in the second degree, menacing, two counts of criminal attempt to commit disarming a peace officer, three counts of assault in the third degree, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Toro-Zaldivar is scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing on the May 20 charges on June 4 at 3 p.m.
