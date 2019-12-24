Interview

At right, Fox 31 News anchor Jeremy Hubbard interviews Colorado Mountain College avalanche science student Spencer Herford at the CMC Leadville weather station during taping of “Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides.” Students in avalanche science record temperatures, snow depths and other factors to determine avalanche probabilities. Faculty and students of Colorado Mountain College’s avalanche science program will be featured in an upcoming news special airing during the holidays.

 Photo by Carrie Click

The half-hour program, “Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides,” details last March’s historic avalanches.

It will air three times: Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. on KDVR Fox 31, Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on KWGN Channel 2, and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. on KWGN Channel 2. The special features CMC’s avalanche science program in the second segment of the show.

