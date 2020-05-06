The Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) announced today that Melissa Kendrick has joined the Lake County Community Fund Board of Directors.
Kendrick brings more than 20 years of experience in land use planning and real estate development to the board. She has owned her own company, Kendrick Consulting Inc., for 15 years, providing land development services in the public and private sectors representing property owners, towns and counties.
Kendrick also represents the third generation of a family born in the Leadville and Twin Lakes region. Her family has a long history of Lake County public service, starting with her great-grandfathers serving as a county sheriff, county treasurer and state senator. Her father, Robert Kendrick, was a member of the first Lake County Planning Commission in the 1960s. After starting to work at Climax Mine as a young graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, Kendick’s father served as vice president of Climax Molybdenum Company in the 1970s and 1980s.
Leadville and the mountains surrounding the community are home for Kendrick. According to LCCF, she has a lifetime of experience in the community and a passion for land use planning that honors the history of Leadville and respects the valuable environmental resources in the region.
“Following in the legacy of my family, I am honored to contribute to Lake County through the important work of the Lake County Community Fund,” Kendrick said.
“LCCF is thrilled to welcome Melissa to our board of directors,” said LCCF Board President and City of Leadville Mayor Gregg Labbe. “Her deep roots in Lake County will provide us with a multi-generational perspective as we work to provide for the optimistic and sustainable future of our community.”
“Our board members and I welcome Melissa Kendrick to our organization,” LCCF Executive Director John McMurtry added. “With her experience in land use planning and a wonderful family legacy, she will be a tremendous addition in helping us build a sustainable and enduring LCCF.”
