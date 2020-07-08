Lake County has never been especially fond of the idea of prohibition. Every time an election was held, the county voted against it by a wide margin. And when it became the law of Colorado and then the law of the land, locals did their best to circumvent it.
On Nov. 3, 1914, in a general election, the state ratified the 22nd amendment to the state constitution saying no one should import intoxicating liquor into Colorado to sell.
Statewide, the measure passed 129,589 to 118,017. In Lake County, however, the vote was 1,149 for and 2,420 against.
Nonetheless, the era of a dry Colorado was ushered in at midnight on New Year’s Eve 1915.
The Herald Democrat noted that at watch parties for the new year, there was an enthusiastic “Farewell to the old,” but prohibition gagged most of the good wishes for the new year.
As a result of the new law prohibiting liquor, 56 saloons, three wholesalers and one brewery (Colorado Columbine) went out of business; 210 people lost jobs; and the city lost $27,450 in revenue and had to increase property tax.
Soft drink parlors began to open and eight were in business by summer, including the Pioneer Club.
By June 1916 the city had adopted a strict prohibition law; fines were levied of $100 to $300 and jail time included one-to-three years in the state pen.
A state prohibition agent came to Leadville, set up headquarters, and conducted several raids confiscating homemade liquor.
By December 1916, enough liquor was confiscated that it was ordered spilled in the gutter at Fifth and Harrison.
During that year, some 82 cases of bootlegging were on record. Revenue from fines for bootlegging, however, didn’t come close to the money made from the saloon licenses.
In 1917, the Webb-Kenyon law went into effect. Liquor was made available for medicinal purposes. All a person had to do was go to the city clerk and declare themself sick. They could then receive a small amount of whiskey, wine or beer each month.
“Bone dry” was placed on the ballot in 1918. It passed statewide, but Lake County voted against it 588-1,327. This cut off the medicinal whiskey by mid-December. In October, 813 sick permits were issued in Lake County; in November, the last full month, there were 1,025 issued. Compared to other counties, Lake County was the sickest county in Colorado.
National Prohibition went into effect January 1920. Moonshining continued in Leadville. A product known as Leadville Moon was said to be some of the finest whiskey produced illegally and was in demand all over the state and beyond.
The late Marie Schlamann, born in Leadville in 1919, told stories of how her family, like many Leadville families, took to producing their own wine and whiskey during Prohibition.
A specialty was slivovitz, commonly known as plum brandy. Schlamann’s father made it from the dregs of the grapes that had already been used to produce two types of wine. The first wine was the purest, made from red and white grapes. The second batch had water and sugar added to it.
Slivovitz was made by adding prunes, raisins and water to the dregs of the grapes and cooking it in a still. It sold for $1 a pint and was popular in town.
Because so many people had their stills smashed and were taken to jail, Schlamann’s family was on the alert when they heard through the Leadville grapevine that they would be next.
They buried their still under a pile of wood and hid the various pieces throughout their house where there were many cubby holes. Nothing was found and the family was not bothered again.
In 1933, the U.S. government legalized 3.2% beer and wine. And in December 1933, the 18th Amendment was repealed.
Leadville held a parade to celebrate.
This article was published in the Herald Democrat's 2018 Leadville/Lake County Heritage Guide.
