After months of preparation, construction is underway at Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s Station Two. The fire station is being built on a 45-acre lot off County Road 10, between Leadville and Twin Lakes, and will serve a variety of emergency response agencies.
Construction crews poured concrete on Monday, following delays caused by a failed inspection and unbudgeted infrastructure costs.
Stakeholders recently learned that LLCFR must build a regulator station in order to connect with Xcel Energy’s high-pressure gas line along C.R. 10. About $40,000 was originally budgeted for energy infrastructure costs; gas and electric are now set to cost LLCFR over $115,000.
The station’s first structure to go vertical will be a set of four apparatus bays; setting and bolting of modular units will follow. According to LLCFR Chief Dan Dailey, interior work will have to wait until spring 2020 in order to give LLCFR and its partners more time to fundraise.
A variety of large grants and donations from the Department of Local Affairs, Lake County Government, the Friends of Twin Lakes, Climax Mine and the City of Leadville have made Station Two a reality.
“The station is an added level of protection for the northern and southern side of the county,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella explained.
Station Two will reduce LLCFR’s response time to southern Lake County from about 30 minutes to 10 minutes, Dailey said.
Additionally, when LLCFR’s primary engine is responding to a call on the northern side of the county, the Station Two engine will bump up to the county’s core area, lessening reliance on mutual aid. LLCFR experienced 20 back-to-back calls in 2018 and 12 in 2019.
The station’s nine bedrooms will also allow Dailey to offer a housing incentive for reserve and resident firefighters. Funding for LLCFR’s current residency program is set to run out in 2021 and Dailey hopes to continue the residency model by offering free housing.
The fire chief is also in the process of creating an intergovernmental agreement with St. Vincent Hospital to keep an ambulance at the south station. A room will also likely be reserved for a SVGH paramedic.
The station’s other apparatus bays will be used to store a fire engine, a Lake County Road and Bridge grader, Lake County Search and Rescue equipment and more.
Office space and an emergency-services gym will be available to Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Highway Patrol.
The Station Two property will also be available as a command site and/or campground for state and federal wildland fire-response teams.
As construction proceeds at the site, Dailey will continue to apply for grants to help fund the station’s interior work. The Friends of Twin Lakes is accepting donations on a rolling basis; email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for more information.
