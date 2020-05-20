Independence Pass will remain closed until at least June 1 due to concerns and restrictions because of the pandemic.
Typically, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) clears the span of Colo. 82 that connects Lake County and Pitkin County by Memorial Day weekend, but several organizations asked CDOT to delay the opening this year.
The decision was made at the request of Pitkin County, with the support of Lake County, the Independence Pass Foundation and the Forest Service. They cited the continued closure of facilities along the route and the risk of higher traffic being drawn to the area upon opening the pass.
“We will tentatively plan on opening Independence Pass, on Colo. 82, on June 1 but can adjust if these agency partners need us to,” CDOT said in a release issued regarding the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.