Whittney Smythe-Smith was unanimously elected to the St. Vincent Hospital District Board by current board members this past Thursday. She will serve as an interim member, pending results of the May 5 board election.
Smythe-Smith beat Jonathan Burk, who also sought the position.
A third potential applicant, Leadville Police Chief Saige Bertolas, withdrew her application at the meeting but said she would be running for the board in the May 5 election. Bertolas explained the current shortage of police officers at the department would not allow her time to serve.
As of Monday morning, four individuals had applied to run for the board on May 5, according to Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer. They are Bertolas, Burk, Smythe-Smith and Aleta Bezzic, a current member of the board.
Each of the two applicants for the interim position was given five minutes to address the board.
Smythe-Smith outlined her experience, which includes time spent working for Lake County as executive assistant to the Board of County Commissioners and human resources director. Since leaving the county, she formed the Gallium Group, providing human resources and general business management consulting to businesses, nonprofits and taxing districts in Colorado.
Bezzic asked Smythe-Smith if she had any conflicts of interest, and she said she was under contract to Community Hospital in Grand Junction, but that contract was ending this month. Bezzic also asked if she had the time to serve on the board.
“I have a lot of flexibility,” Smythe-Smith said.
Burk is EMS education coordinator and faculty for Colorado Mountain College. He was a former paramedic and interim co-director with the St. Vincent Ambulance Service.
Burk told the board he was an advocate for delivering the best in health care and said he’d be honored to work for growth and accountability at St. Vincent.
Board Member Francine Webber, who attended the meeting by phone, asked him if he felt he could be an objective member of the board.
“I’m not a disgruntled former employee,” Burk said. “I hope the best for the hospital.”
Burk said he still works occasionally as a paramedic for St. Vincent but would resign if named to the board.
Bezzic then asked Burk why he went to the Board of County Commissioner in an attempt to get on the board. This was apparently related to a Feb. 4 BOCC meeting, called by Commissioner Sarah Mudge to discuss the vacancy on the board created when Kim Kegu resigned.
Applications to fill the hospital board vacancy were originally due on Jan. 23. At that time, Burk was the only applicant for the open position, and the St.Vincent board then decided to extend the deadline for applications so that others could apply.
At the Feb. 4 BOCC meeting, Hospital CEO Gary Campbell expressed his concern over what he saw as an attempt by the BOCC to place someone on the hospital board, saying he was “appalled and disgusted.” Campbell added that he was not talking about Commissioner Mark Glenn, who was the only BOCC member who attended the hospital board meeting this past week.
Although state law does allow the commissioners to appoint a board member to a special district if the vacancy is open for a certain period of time, the BOCC did not follow the procedure set forth in the law.
At the hospital board meeting, Campbell asked Burk if he met with the BOCC with the intent of forcing himself on the hospital board.
Burk said he has spoken with the county commissioners for over a year.
Campbell then suggested Burk was meeting with the commissioners for his own personal gain.
Also addressing Burk during the meeting was Arianna Palma, St. Vincent Medical Clinic director, who questioned Burk’s integrity.
“When you were tasked with teaching, you didn’t show up. You were nowhere to be seen,” she said.
She also accused Burk of being asked to step down as co-director of the ambulance service, prompting an email from Onderdonk on Friday saying, “This misstatement was inaccurate and false.”
Self-nominations to run for the St.Vincent Hospital Board are due on Friday, Feb. 28. There are three board openings including the one just filled by Smythe-Smith as well as the positions held by Bezzic and Craig Stuller. With four already indicating they will run, an election will be held allowing residents of the hospital district to vote.
