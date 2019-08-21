According to Lake County Deputy Assessor Tony Weckman, 354 property owners protested 2019’s real property valuations. Of the protests, 167 were adjusted, 10 of which went up.
Most local property owners saw an increase in the value of their properties in this year’s notice of evaluation which was mailed out in May. The total assessed value of all taxable property in Lake County for 2019 is $167,555,955.
Despite valuation increases, the Assessor’s Office saw fewer protests this year than in 2017. In 2017, the year of Lake County’s previous revaluation, the Assessor’s Office had 616 total protests.
There were five personal property protests this year, four of which were adjusted. The total value of all personal property in Lake County is assessed at $55,141,968.
The County Board of Equalization recently finished hearings and notified each protestor within five business days of the board’s decision.
If the individual is still unsatisfied, he or she may appeal to the Board of Assessment Appeals, district court or an arbitrator within 30 days of the date the CBOE’s decision was made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.