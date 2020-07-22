Restorative construction at the Tabor Opera House is set to continue through the rest of the summer and into next season as the building undergoes the first phase of a years-long rehabilitation effort.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation commissioned Hoehn Architects of Evergreen to oversee the work, which has been underway since June, Mary Ann Graham-Best, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, said.
The first phase of the years-long process for total restoration will cost approximately $1.5 million. This has been provided though a combination of public and private funders, Graham-Best said.
The south and west exterior faces of the building are the focus for the first part of rehabilitation, which aims to repair the building’s original windows and faded brick facade.
Throughout this phase, workers with Heritage Window Restoration have removed the windows, sent them to a workshop in Commerce City to be restored with new, painted wood, and replaced them in the Tabor’s sills.
The restoration process aims to use 60% refurbished materials, such as the original wood they are framed in, Graham-Best said.
The faded paint on the south facing wall of the building is being stripped, and the masonry repaired, at the same time as the window work.
The bricks will not be repainted, but will be patched, as part of the restoration by Agave Landscape and Masonry.
Once the work along the south face is done, the project will continue on the west side of the building, facing Harrison Avenue. Graham-Best anticipates this work will continue into the 2021 construction season.
The window and facade work, as well as the rest of the rehabilitation work in coming years, will follow standards set by the Secretary of the Interior’s Treatment of Historic Properties, which establishes best practices for construction work on historic buildings such as the Tabor.
As the process continues, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation Board of Directors will host update meetings with Hoehn Architects to get updates about the progress, Graham-Best said.
Once the work on the south and west faces of the building is complete, a similar process will begin to rehabilitate the north and east walls of the building.
In order to accommodate tours while construction is underway, the Tabor Opera House moved its display materials into the northern rooms of the building. Locals and tourists alike can view many of the Tabor Opera House’s historical items in newly created displays while construction takes place.
