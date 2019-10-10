A Stage 2 Burn Ban is now in effect for Lake County due to critical fire weather. The burn restrictions pertain to all public and private property until further notice.
What are Stage 2 Fire Restrictions?
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions help land management agencies reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high to extreme fire danger.
Prohibitions:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 261.52(a). This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes use in developed camping and picnic grounds.
Except: Devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.
2. Smoking. 36 CFR 261.52(c).
Except: Within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
3. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i).
4. Operating or using any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either:
(a) Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard 5100-1a; or (b) Appropriate Society of automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practice J335(b) and J350(a). 36 CFR 261.52(j)
5. Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described in Prohibition #4, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use. 36 CFR 261.52(h).
6. Using an explosive. 36 CFR 261.52(b). This includes but is not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary. must be in the physical possession of the person or persons undertaking the exempted activities.
7. Possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid or vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle. 36 CFR 261.52
Exemptions:
1. Persons with a valid Forest Service permit or contract specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission may be eligible for an exemption from Prohibitions #1, #3, #4, #5, #6 and #7. Any exemption must be applied for in writing, include an appropriate mitigation plan and must be authorized in writing by the appropriate Forest Service official. The authorization must be in the physical possession of the person or persons undertaking the exempted activities.
2. Any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty is exempt from Prohibitions #1, #3, #5, #6 and #7.
3. Residents, owners or lessees within the restricted area are exempt from #1, provided such fires are within a permanent dwelling and there is a functional spark arrestor on the chimney.
Contact Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue at 719-486-2990 or the non-emergency number for Lake County Sheriff’s Office 719-486-1249 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.