The traffic signals at the intersection of Mountain View Drive and U.S. 24 have been removed as of this past Tuesday, according to Nancy Shanks of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The intersection is becoming a four-way stop until some time in November when new traffic signals will be installed. This is all part of the intersction upgrade.
