Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday that a Lake County resident was placed on the agency’s most wanted fugitive list.
After a traffic stop May 20, Leadville resident Joe Toro-Zaldivar was arrested following an altercation with Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies. Toro-Zaldivar was stopped by Deputy Sam Reynolds, who, in a report about the incident, said he stopped Toro-Zaldivar on the knowledge that he did not have a current driver’s license.
According to Reynolds’ incident report, Toro-Zaldivar was removed from the vehicle after Reynolds saw him reach for a screw driver inside the vehicle. Reynolds and Deputy Anthony Wyma, who had responded to Reynolds’ call for backup, arrested Toro-Zaldivar following a confrontation wherein the deputies placed him in a vascular-restraint chokehold and tased him after the man resisted arrest.
Upon being taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Toro-Zaldivar was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and operating a vehicle without a license.
During the booking process, the state was alerted to Toro-Zaldivar’s immigration status, and, as a result of challenges in housing him locally due to aggressive behavior, he was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, Sheriff Amy Reyes said.
On May 28, Toro-Zaldivar was released from the ICE detention facility in Aurora on a writ of habeas corpus to appear in court in Lake County. After a remote appearance in Lake County court on June 4, Toro-Zaldivar was granted bond and not returned to ICE custody as required by the writ.
On June 11, ICE agents conducted a search in the Mountain View Village manufactured home park.
The agency was not able to confirm, in response to the Herald’s questions, that agents were searching for Toro-Zaldivar during their June 11 operation in Lake County. According to a release issued by the agency, officers tried to locate Toro-Zaldivar at his home in Leadville and his place of work in Vail, though no specific date was given for the attempts made.
According to the press release issued by ICE explaining the decision to add Toro-Zaldivar to the agency’s most wanted fugitive list, Toro-Zaldivar has been charged with assault on a peace officer, strangulation, felony menacing with a weapon, disarming an officer, three charges of assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a 2019 altercation with LCSO deputies.
Toro-Zaldivar, a national of Honduras, was removed from the country by ICE in 2005.
Toro-Zaldivar is scheduled to appear in Lake County Court on July 30 for a motions hearing related to the 2019 charges.
