The federal Surface Transportation Board is now involved in a debate over the sale of the Tennesee Pass railroad line, a 229-mile stretch of Union Pacific (UP) track that passes through Lake County. The railroad line was abandoned in the 1990s.
KVCN LLC and Colorado Pacific Railroad asked the Surface Transportation Board to direct a sale earlier this month, after Union Pacific declined to sell the railroad line to KVCN for $10 million. According to a UP representative quoted in the Vail Daily, UP is in “active discussions with another party to potentially restore service to the line.”
KVCN asked UP to reveal the “other party” in its Surface Transportation Board filing.
The filing also stated that it would cost around $278 million to rehabilitate the dormant track.
