The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest – Leadville Ranger District will sell Christmas tree-cutting permits from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. The permits are $10 each with a limit of two per family.
Permits can be purchased at the Leadville Ranger District, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with credit card, cash, personal check, or money order made payable to the U.S. Forest Service. Permits will also be available at the Buena Vista Christmas Opening event at the Community Center, Saturday, Dec. 7 (cash or check only).
To receive permits by mail, send a check or money order payable to the U.S. Forest Service along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: U.S. Forest Service, Attn: Christmas Tree Permit, 810 Front St., Leadville, CO 80461.
Trees may be cut on Forest Service land District-wide with a few exceptions. Developed recreation sites and wilderness areas are closed to cutting. Permits will be issued for each tree that is harvested and should be securely fastened to the tree before transporting them from the area. Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed – chainsaws are prohibited.
Remember to wear warm clothes and bring enough rope to secure the tree to the vehicle. Also keep in mind that U.S. Forest Service roads are not plowed and some roads close seasonally on Dec. 1.
