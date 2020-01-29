Colorado State Legislators began the Second Regular Session of the 72nd General Assembly January 8.
Senator Kerry Donovan pre-filed her first bill, “Repeal Ban On Local Gov Regulation Of Plastics” on Jan. 6.
Currently, local governments do not have any control over regulation of plastics in their city or town. Repealing this statute will place control back into the hands of local governments and allow cities and towns to respond directly to local needs regarding plastics.
For more information and to find live updates of the State Senate, visit https://leg.colorado.gov/watch-listen .
“Our state has a shared value of environmental stewardship. Repealing the ban on local government regulations of plastics would be a great step forward so that individual communities can create policy around plastics and waste that local leaders see as being in their communities’ best interest,” Donovan said.
Donovan will also be working on improving healthcare access across Colorado, protecting the environment and addressing rural economic development during the 2020 session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.