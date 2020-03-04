After 41 years serving as Leadville’s municipal judge, Neil Reynolds submitted his retirement.
His decision came after the Feb. 4 city council meeting wherein council members decided not to reappoint Reynolds and appoint an interim judge instead, Mayor Greg Labbe said.
Every two years, city council votes to assess the position of municipal judge. The council can either re-appoint the sitting judge, or, as they decided in the Feb. 4 session, they can move to appoint an interim judge and open the position to applicants, Labbe said.
The council’s Feb. 4 motion denied the re-appointment of the position of municipal judge to Reynolds, though the following motion appointed him as the interim judge. Reynolds appeared for court the following week, and soon thereafter announced his plan to retire, Labbe said.
New applicants are being considered, including Lake County judge Jonathan Shamis and an applicant from Summit County, Labbe said.
Currently, there are no acting municipal judges. If an interim judge is not found by the next court docket on March 11, municipal court will be canceled and rescheduled, Labbe said.
The Herald Democrat contacted Reynolds, and he was unwilling to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.