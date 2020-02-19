The deadline to apply to run for the boards of St. Vincent Hospital, Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District is right around the corner. Candidates must apply to run for each special-district election by Feb. 28. Board elections will take place on May 5.
Jonathan Burk, Saige Bertolas and Whittney Smythe-Smith are all seeking an appointment to the hospital’s board before the election. Rego Omerigic and Mark Glenn, who currently serve on the Parkville Water District Board, have submitted self-nominations to run for another Parkville term. Leadville Sanitation District had not received any board applications as of Feb. 18.
