The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, in collaboration with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), will present “The Animals Around Us: A Spoken Word Evening” with Craig Childs via Zoom video conferencing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.
The world beyond us is made of tracks and scents on the wind. Skittering, burrowing and flying things are everywhere. How often do we see them? This evening will be an exploration of the animal world, including encounters with animals from bears to mountain lions to ravens by Craig Childs, a natural science, archaeology and wilderness writer.
Craig Childs has published more than two dozen books on adventure, wilderness, and science, including House of Rain: Tracking a Vanished Civilization Across the American Southwest (Back Bay Books, 2008), The Secret Knowledge of Water (Back Bay Books, 2002) and Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild (Little, Brown, 2007). His most recent book is Virga & Bone: Essays from Dry Places (Torrey House, 2019). He has won the Orion Book Award, the Galen Rowell Art of Adventure Awards, the Spirit of the West Award for his body of work, and thrice the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award. He is contributing editor at Adventure Journal Quarterly and his writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Outside, and The New York Times, the latter calling Childs “a modern-day desert father.”
An Arizona native, Childs grew up between Arizona and Colorado, the son of a mother hooked on outdoor adventure and a dad who liked whiskey, guns and Thoreau. Childs has worked as a gas station attendant, wilderness guide, professional musician and beer bottler; he is now primarily a writer and father. He lives off the grid just outside Norwood at the foot of the San Juan Mountains.
The lecture is free and open to all. Participation in this Zoom lecture requires preregistration. Participants may preregister at any time; organizers recommend doing so no later than 6:45 p.m. on the evening of the lecture. Once preregistered, participants will receive an email with the Zoom invitation and the link to the lecture. For information on preregistering via Zoom, please visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the 2020 Lecture Schedule tab, then find information about Zoom registration in the description for Craig Childs’s lecture. As with Collegiate Peaks Forum Series physical lectures, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
