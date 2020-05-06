Last week, the City of Leadville disbursed the first round of funding from its Immediate Business Support Program to 44 qualifying applicants.
The funding, approved by City Council at their April 21 meeting, was disbursed through an application process for businesses impacted by the state-mandated closure of non-essential businesses.
Fifty-eight applications were received by the city, and 44 were approved for a total of $145,110.58.
Of the 44 businesses that were granted funding, 15 received the maximum amount of $5,000. Twelve businesses were denied funds for either being outside city limits, missing the deadline, being a vacation or short term rental, failing to meet the business license requirement or not being required to close under the public health order. The most cited reason for businesses being rejected was not being subject to the public health order.
After a working group comprised of two city employees and two city council members reviewed the applications, checks were written and mailed April 30 and May 1.
At Tuesday’s City Council meetings, all councilmembers said they were in favor of the remaining $54,889.42 of the original $200,000 allotted for the program to be disbursed in a second round of funding.
Businesses inside city limits that held a current business license in 2019 were eligible to apply. If the business had an expired license, it was required to apply for a renewal of its business license in tandem with the relief funding application.
Up to $5,000, intended to help pay mortgage or rent and utility expenses, was dispensed to each qualifying business.
Preference was given to businesses with the highest number of employees and businesses in the commercial, commercial core, transitional commercial and transitional residential zone districts.
