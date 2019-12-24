After nearly a decade of employment at St. Vincent Hospital, Jeremiah Grantham is now in charge of the hospital’s ambulance service. Grantham first stepped in as interim director after Tom Schwander was fired from SVGH in June.
Grantham first moved to Leadville from Massachusetts in 2007 to attend Colorado Mountain College’s ski area operations program. After graduating, Grantham worked as a ski patroller at Ski Cooper where he enjoyed his first-responder duties.
Grantham landed his first EMT job at SVGH in 2009, and for several years he responded to medical incidents across Lake County. After a short stint in Denver to attend paramedic school, Grantham returned to St. Vincent’s team in 2016 as a paramedic.
“Sometimes patient care involves truly saving a life with our skills and training,” Grantham said of his profession. “Other times, it’s holding the hand of a person who just needs to talk and know that someone is out there for them.”
Shortly after Grantham took over as interim director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an evaluation of Lake County’s emergency medical and trauma services. The report recommended that SVGH re-evaluate the extent to which it utilizes EMS responders on the floor of the acute care unit.
Grantham is in the process of reducing his staff’s inpatient care responsibilities. Once the ACU is fully staffed with certified nursing assistants and patient care technicians, EMTs and paramedics will only work in the emergency room and in the ambulance.
“I do think that was a useful part of the report,” SVGH CEO Gary Campbell said of the CDPHE’s staffing recommendation.
The report also questioned the hospital’s financial reporting in regard to the ambulance service mill levy which is collected by Lake County Government each year. SVGH does not currently separate the ambulance service from the rest of the hospital’s financials, making it difficult to know if the service is financially viable without the mill levy.
Lake County and SVGH’s intergovernmental agreement on the ambulance mill levy does not require any documentation on how the hospital uses the annual $750,000. Though SVGH has not changed its financial tracking since the CDPHE report was released, the Board of County Commissioners has requested no such change.
CDPHE also recommended that local emergency responders collaborate more often on joint trainings.
Grantham took CDPHE’s advice to heart. In 2020, Grantham and firefighter Rob Mitas will kick off monthly trainings with the ambulance service and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue. The agencies will focus on different topics each month; pre-hospital trauma is on the docket for January.
SVGH will also receive a new transport ambulance in 2020, thanks to a 50% matching grant from CDPHE. The addition to the ambulance fleet will allow SVGH to keep a response vehicle at Fire Station 2 when it is completed.
