Titan Gold is currently taking gold out of the ground at the Box Creek Drainage area with values ranging between $6,000 and $20,000 a day, Mike McHugh, of Aurora Water, told the members of the Lake County Open Space Initiative at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The Oct. 10 LCOSI meeting allowed members to visit the mine and see the operation for themselves.
Jerry Miller of Titan Gold led the tour and explained beforehand that their primary objective consists of a layer of clay between 20 and 25 feet deep. Most of the gold has settled in the bottom two to three feet of the clay, he said.
The gold at the site is 75 to 76% pure with about 20% silver. This compares to the gold at Fairplay, which is about 82% pure and that along the Platte River which is 98% pure, but “there’s not that much of it,” Miller said.
He explained his mining operation as similar to gravel mining. Chemicals such as cyanide are not being used in extracting the gold.
The material being washed goes through miners’ moss in sluice boxes where it settles, making it easier to remove.
Titan Gold has a ten-year lease on the property being mined. It mines one area at a time, creating a large pit. The area mined is subsequently reclaimed by filling in the pit, seeding and adding topsoil. Water used in the mining process is recycled.
The gold mine sits at the eastern foot of Mt. Elbert just north of Twin Lakes, and is made up of placer areas that were mined, primarily using dredges, in the early 20th century.
