Lake County will not become a “Second-Amendment sanctuary” any time soon.
Commissioners Sarah Mudge and Kayla Marcella voted against a resolution challenging House Bill 1177, also known as the “Red-Flag Law,” at the third public meeting on the topic on Monday. Commissioner Mark Glenn voted in favor. Sheriff Amy Reyes was not present at the meeting.
If the law is enforced as written, beginning on Jan. 1 a family member, roommate or law-enforcement officer will be able to petition a judge to temporarily remove a person’s firearms.
If the petitioner establishes clear and convincing evidence that a person poses a threat at a preliminary hearing, a state judge could grant a temporary extreme-risk protection order (ERPO) that would authorize the seizure of that person’s firearms for up to 14 days. The gun owner does not have to be present at the preliminary hearing.
If the ERPO is found warranted at a second hearing, with the gun owner present and represented by state-funded legal council, the respondent could lose access to firearms for up to 364 days. It is also possible to terminate, or extend, an ERPO.
“Colorado is the eighteenth state including the District of Columbia to enact this type of law,” Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown said during a presentation on House Bill 1177 at the meeting. “We aren’t really plowing new ground here, we are going where other states have gone.”
As in past meetings, locals advocated for Second-Amendment rights and stated that the law could be abused by individuals hoping to take revenge on a gun owner. “Stand up and send this message to the state that we don’t need this law,” Larry Jack said.
Others at the meeting said the law could reduce gun violence and be an important tool for mental health professionals. “Gun violence is a health issue,” Lake County Public Health Agency Director Colleen Nielsen said. “This law creates pathways for those in the field to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
Brown also clarified that the Board of County Commissioners has no authority over the courts, the branch of government that would grant an ERPO.
In short, a BOCC resolution prohibiting the use of county funds, resources and employees in enforcing the red-flag law would not prevent ERPOs, as Lake County District Court is funded by the state. And if the Lake County Sheriff’s Office refused to carry out an ERPO signed by a local judge, the agency could be held in contempt.
The idea that it is not the BOCC’s role to judge the constitutionality of a state law was also discussed at length. The law is sure to be appealed and tested in court as soon as a Colorado judge signs off on an ERPO in 2020, Brown said.
“I have great concern in passing a resolution stating that we will not abide by a law,” Mudge told the crowd.
“It’s not the BOCC’s place to interpret state law,” Marcella added. “But I do think this is a prime opportunity for us to take the feedback we have received to our representatives in the state legislature where the laws are made, so that our constituents’ voices can be heard.”
