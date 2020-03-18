Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District will not hold board elections this May.
Rego Omerigic and Mark Glenn, two of Parkville’s current board members who self-nominated, will serve another term as no one else applied to run for the board seats. Jane Gowing, Robert Vigil and Joseph Hren will all serve three-year terms on the sanitation board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.