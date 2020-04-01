In an effort to increase collaboration and effective snow removal, Lake County Public Works is embarking on a collaborative effort with the city to help the Leadville Street Department inside city limits.
After speaking to city council on March 3 about the Lake County Road and Bridge Department’s ability to help the city with snow removal, Brad Palmer had his crew begin snow removal operations on city streets, Palmer, public works director, said.
Citing the city’s often understaffed street department and the county’s access to larger equipment and a nine-person crew, Palmer said the county helping with snow removal inside city limits makes sense.
“They can use a little help, and I’m more than happy to offer that,” Palmer said.
The county’s offer to help aligns with efforts being undertaken by the city to improve snow removal operations.
At the March 17 city council meeting, councilmember Max Forgensi proposed the formation of a sub-committee to address some of the existing issues in the city’s snow removal plan.
Among these issues is the lack of compliance when the city restricts parking in areas where snow removal operations are planned to happen, Saige Bertolas, Leadville Police Department chief said while addressing the council on her experience with people refusing to move vehicles to allow for snow removal.
When vehicles are blocking the areas slated for snow removal, the police department will try to tow them, but they cannot always expend the resources, in the forms of time and labor, to tow vehicles where snow removal is needed, Bertolas said.
“This year has just seemed extra challenging with it,” Bertolas said of towing vehicles.
In the Westpark neighborhood, the county public works department has strictly enforced towing of vehicles blocking snow removal operations, and it has helped in allowing for consistent snow removal, Palmer said.
Last year, in one day, the city towed 19 vehicles, but the challenges remained, Bertolas said.
There’s a precedent for the city and county working together on snow removal efforts, and a recent example can be seen in how the two departments coordinated efforts to prepare for and facilitate skijoring this year, but there’s room for improvement, Palmer said.
The Herald Democrat contacted the Leadville Street Department several times without a response.
Moving forward with the effort to help in snow removal for the city, Palmer hopes to organize and attend more planning meetings to discuss what the city needs and how the county can help, he said.
The complex challenges of balancing what needs to happen against what can realistically be put in place to aid in snow removal inside city limits are several and not easily overcome, Mayor Greg Labbe said.
The subcommittee was approved, and will consist of council members Max Forgensi and Tim Hill.
In forming the subcommittee and working towards developing a revised snow removal plan for the 2020-2021 season, Forgensi hopes to create realistic and enforceable solutions, he said.
This winter has been the most successful in collaborative snow removal, and the county is committed to helping the city going forward, Palmer said.
“I don’t care whose snow it is, I’ll pick it up,” Palmer said.
