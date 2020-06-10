The Leadville Sanitation District and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment hosted a meeting June 3 to allow for public comment regarding the renewal of the district’s wastewater discharge permit.
Over 50 people attended the virtually hosted meeting to share comments on the state’s proposed changes to the treated wastewater discharge permit. The new Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) permit would require stricter control of heavy metals, specifically mercury, in the wastewater that the Leadville Sanitation District (LSD) treatment plant discharges.
Following a presentation by CDPHE that explained where the agency stands in the permitting process, the meeting was opened to the public to voice their concerns.
Commenters, including county and city officials, unanimously opposed the limits proposed in CDPHE’s new permit.
Many of the 14 people who had an opportunity to speak at the hour-long meeting mentioned the uncertainty of the sources of contamination. Infiltration through damaged pipes in LSD’s intake system has been cited as one way contaminants enter the system. Several people who spoke urged CDPHE to withhold issuing the new permit until a source of contamination can be more positively identified.
Meeting attendees also expressed uneasiness with the possibility of overhauling the wastewater treatment facility without sufficient assurance that an expensive renovation would be effective in reducing levels of contaminants in treated water.
A common theme among those who spoke was the unique challenges LSD faces being situated in a mining district, with many of the residents it serves being below the poverty line.
Additionally, increased costs to the district, and in turn the residents it serves, were cited as a source of potential economic hardship that may result under the new permit.
CDPHE will respond to all comments received, and responses will be included in the final permit fact sheet.
Written comments on the new wastewater discharge permit will be accepted by the CDPHE until June 15. A date has not been set for the issuance of the new permit.
