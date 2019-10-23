Budget season is in full swing for Lake County Government and the City of Leadville.
Though Lake County’s revenue is expected to go up next year, primarily due to increases in property valuation, the Board of County Commissioners is pursuing a flatline budget for 2020. Departments were asked to maintain expenditure numbers from 2019 with no operational spending increases other than adjustments for inflation.
The commissioners are in the process of sorting through departments’ capital expenditure requests. For example, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for new vehicles and funds to invest in courthouse security.
On Monday, commissioners Sarah Mudge and Kayla Marcella gathered the county’s department directors to apologize for not being able to dedicate time and focus to departments’ needs in recent weeks. “I feel like I’ve been pulled away by primarily day-to-day operational things,” Mudge said after noting that various challenges and distractions had been placed on the BOCC.
In addition to prioritizing departments’ capital expenditure requests, the BOCC must decide how much money the county will allocate to big-ticket items like the justice center initiative and the construction of Fire Station Two, which is currently about $290,000 over budget.
The BOCC is also considering investing in software to help digitize administrative work and a contract for pictometry, an aerial imagery service that will help the county track development and building improvements from the office.
Next week, community organizations such as Cloud City Conservation Center and the Lake County Community Fund will present requests for support to the commissioners. The Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation has already requested a 2020 contribution of over $140,000, a $60,000 increase from 2019.
And in November, the county will review the results of its compensation study, a report on staffing efficiencies, pay structures and hiring practices commissioned by the BOCC earlier this year. The board might set aside funds in the 2020 budget to implement some of the study’s phase-one recommendations.
A copy of Lake County’s preliminary budget is currently available for public viewing at the clerk and recorder’s office.
The City of Leadville also expects to see an increase in revenue in 2020, primarily from property and sales tax. Mayor Greg Labbe projects that about 51% of the city’s 2020 revenue will come from sales tax and about 24% from property tax.
In September and October, City Council convened for budget meetings at different city facilities such as the animal shelter and the street department. The meetings, which Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas called an “immersive budget planning experience,” were an opportunity for department heads to educate City Council on their different needs.
“It’s helpful in terms of having council really visualize departments,” Labbe said of the site visits.
Similar to the BOCC, City Council is currently working through prioritizing departments’ capital expenditure requests and projects such as street paving, parking, wayfinding, street-light replacement, the restoration of the Tabor Opera House and more. The city is also considering allocating funds to projects led by the county, such as Fire Station Two and the justice center initiative.
City Council hopes to finalize the city’s 2020 budget on Nov. 12. If all goes as planned, the city will adopt the budget in early December.
