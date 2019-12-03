To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208

10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.

11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

1 p.m. - Board of County Commissioners meeting to discuss tobacco policy. At the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.

5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.

5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.

6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.

7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.

7 p.m. - Lake County High School ninth through 12th grade band and choir concert at the high school, 1000 W. Fourth St.

7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.

Click on the article title for more events. Click on the article title for more events.